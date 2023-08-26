Watch : Danny Lee and Graeme McDowell share tips on pre and post 'kissing' snacks

LIV Golfers Danny Lee and Graeme McDowell's recent conversation has drawn attention for more than just its cheerful atmosphere. They stood side by side, engaged in an animated conversation while enjoying a snack.

LIV Golf posted a video on their official "X" account, which has sparked curiosity about the subject of Lee and McDowell’s discussion. The video sheds light on their lighthearted discussion and tips on pre and post-kissing snacks.

Danny Lee and Graeme McDowell were a part of the LIV Golf Greenbrier from August 4 to 6 at The Old White at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. McDowell secured a T29 finish with earnings of $156,000, while Lee achieved a T38 finish with earnings of $137,000.

How did Danny Lee and Graeme McDowell perform at the International Series England?

LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier - Day One

The two golfers were also a part of the 23 LIV Golf players who competed at the International Series England. In the competitive landscape of the International Series England, Graeme McDowell secured a T20 finish with an overall score of -1. Meanwhile, Danny Lee's performance positioned him at T65 with an overall score of +10.

Let’s take a look at the leaderboard of the International Series England:

Andy Ogletree: -16 (1)

Ian Poulter: -9 (2)

Anirban Lahiri: -8 (3)

Abraham Ancer: -7 (T4)

Matt Jones: -7 (T4)

Jason Kokrak: -7 (T4)

David Puig: -7 (T4)

Pavit Tangkamolprasert: -6 (8)

Taichi Kho: -5 (T9)

Miguel Tabuena: -5 (T9)

Terry Pilkadaris: -4 (11)

Adam John Batty: -3 (T12)

Neil Schietekat: -3 (T12)

Travis Smyth: -3 (T12)

Jack Thompson: -3 (T12)

Dean Burmester: -2 (T16)

Micah Lauren Shin: -2 (T16)

James Piot: -2 (T16)

Suradit Yongcharoenchai: -2 (T16)

Jae-Woong Eom: -1 (T20)

Graeme McDowell: -1 (T20)

Richard Bland: E (T22)

Sadom Kaewkanjana *: E (T22)

Douglas Klein: E (T22)

Zach Murray: E (T22)

Luke Poulter: E (T22)

Peter Uihlein: E (T22)

Kieran Vincent: E (T22)

David Hague *: 1 (T29)

Ben Jones: 1 (T29)

Jaco Ahlers: 2 (T31)

Lee Chieh-Po: 2 (T31)

Michael Maguire: 2 (T31)

Wade Ormsby: 2 (T31)

Siddikur Rahman *: 2 (T31)

Ajeetesh Sandhu: 2 (T31)

Zhengkai Bai *: 3 (T37)

Gunn Charoenkul *: 3 (T37)

Hung Chien-Yao *: 3 (T37)

Richard T. Lee: 3 (T37)

Prom Meesawat *: 3 (T37)

Settee Prakongvech *: 3 (T37)

Sarit Suwannarut: 3 (T37)

Hideto Tanihara: 3 (T37)

Phachara Khongwatmai *: 4 (T45)

Turk Pettit: 4 (T45)

Trevor Simsby *: 4 (T45)

Shahriffuddin Ariffin *: 5 (T48)

David Drysdale *: 5 (T48)

Bjorn Hellgren: 5 (T48)

Todd Sinnott *: 5 (T48)

James Wilson *: 5 (T48)

Wocheng Ye (a) *: 5 (T48)

Josh Younger *: 5 (T48)

Ben Campbell *: 6 (T55)

Dominic Foos *: 6 (T55)

Jediah Morgan: 6 (T55)

Poom Saksansin *: 6 (T55)

Nicholas Fung *: 8 (T59)

Tomoharu Otsuki *: 8 (T59)

Wang Wei -Hsuan *: 8 (T59)

Matthew Cheung *: 9 (T62)

Kosuke Hamamoto *: 9 (T62)

Whee Kim *: 9 (T62)

Jean Bekirian *: 10 (T65)

Gaganjeet Bhullar *: 10 (T65)

Chase Koepka *: 10 (T65)

Danny Lee *: 10 (T65)

Angelo Que *: 10 (T65)

Mj Viljoen *: 10 (T65)

Jbe Kruger *: 12 (71)

Luke Joy *: 13 (T72)

Hudson Swafford *: 13 (T72)

Jyoti Randhawa *: 16 (T74)

Chanat Sakulpolphaisan *: 16 (T74)