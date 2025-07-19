WATCH: Ex PGA Tour pro caught on hot mic during Jon Rahm’s putt at the Open Championship 2025

Jon Rahm is starring in this week's Open Championship field in Northern Ireland. During the live broadcast of the second round of the Major championship, Smylie Kaufman was heard dropping a bomb on the hot mic.The Spaniard was on the Royal Portrush's par-4 14th hole. At this point, Rahm was tied for 25th place with a 1-under par score. He was setting up for his birdie putt on the hole when Smylie Kaufman took a moment to explain why his cut was crucial and challenging.However, the former professional golfer underestimated the bandwidth of the microphone as the broadcast caught him dishing out profanity. Here's what Kaufman said on the broadcast while Jon Rahm was putting (via X @NUCLRGolf):&quot;I can understand why this is one of the more difficult holes today with this hole location. [Sighs] What the f**k.&quot;Here's a look at the broadcast of the second round of the 2025 Open Championship (via NUCLRGolf):During the live broadcast, many were left confused by Smylie Kaufman's comments. Some questioned if it was directed at Rahm. However, the golf analyst shared a video on social media with a detailed explanation.NUCLR Golf shared a video of Kaufman's statement in which he claimed that the &quot;audio blunder&quot; happened because he thought his mic had malfunctioned and shut off.Here's what he had to say about the incident (via X @NUCLRGolf):&quot;Well I guess there's a first for everything. First off, I want to apologize for the audio blunder that happened today. To me out on the 14th hole, I heard a pop in my ear - went radio silent - which signals typically for me that my mic is down and clearly it was not. So, I want to apologize for what happened to the team that was listening and of course gonna move past this one and definitely will not happen again. Looking forward to a great weekend! So, sorry guys, see you!&quot;While Smylie Kaufman's comments made rounds on social media, Jon Rahm went on to miss his birdie putt and carded in a par for the Royal Portrush's 14th hole.Where does Jon Rahm sit in the leaderboard at the 2025 Open Championship?Jon Rahm is through two rounds of competition at the 2025 Open Championship. The Spaniard opened up the tournament with a 1-under-par 70 round on Thursday.He carded a bogey on the Royal Portrush's par-4 18th hole on Friday to end the second round with a 1-over-par 72 score. This brought Rahm's 36-hole total to even par.After the LIV Golf star's second round performance, he dropped 14 spots down the leaderboard. Heading into the penultimate round of the Major championship, he is tied for 34th place with 16 other golfers.