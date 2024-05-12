WATCH: Max Homa holes out a 213-yard eagle to begin the final round of Wells Fargo championship

Max Homa holed out at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. The PGA star holed out from 213 yards to card in an eagle to start the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship 2 under par.

Max Homa hit his tee shot 327 yards off the first hole and his drive missed the fairway and landed in the rough to the left of the fairway just short of the bunker. With the par four first hole of Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club playing 511 yards, Max Homa had 213 to the pin from the rough.

Homa had a second shot downhill lie with the ball below his feet and played an iron. He was heard hoping for the ball to land "soft" on the green and play into the slopes feeding the hole and not miss the green. The ball would've rolled off the green if it weren't for the ball hitting the pin and falling into the hole.

With only five holes of the final round played, Max Homa made the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship's first eagle of the tournament and has followed the eagle on the first hole with pars.

Expand Tweet

Max Homa 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Standing

With only five holes of the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship played, Max Homa sits tied for sixth with four other players at four under par. The leader Xander Schauffele goes into the final round of the Championship with 12 under through 54 holes and is yet to tee off along with Rory McIlroy.

With an average driving distance of 318 yards and a longest drive of 342 yards, Max Homa has a driving accuracy of 44.67% with 21 out of 45 fairways hit off the tee. He has -0.886 strokes gained off the tee.

Homa hit 36 out of 59 greens to have a greens in regulation percentage of 61.02% and averages 1.64 putts made per green in regulation hit.

He ranks second in strokes gained around the green at 4.235. Homa has made six out of ten successful up and downs from to bunker with a sand save percentage of 60% and 13 out of 23 successful up and downs made from around the green with 56.52% in scrambling.

Homa has made one eagle, 14 birdies, 33 pars, 10 bogeys and one double bogey so far with holes still left to play.