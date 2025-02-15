WATCH: Scottie Scheffler's bizarre footwork pays off at Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler wowed the golf community with his stellar performance during the second round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. However, one particular shot left fans and spectators stunned by his foot movements.

On Torrey Pines' challenging South Course, Scottie Scheffler's 280-yard drive on the fourth hole found the rough near the bunker on the right-hand side of the hole. The 2024 Player of the Year did not have enough space for a normal stance due to the bunker.

Faced with 206 yards to the pin, Scheffler attempted to go for the green with a 7-wood in his hand. At the time of addressing the ball, the PGA Tour sensation's right foot was on the lip of the bunker. Due to the slopes, his lead foot's toes were on the rough while the rest of his foot remained in the air. His trail foot was also planted at an awkward angle due to the slopes.

Scottie Scheffler had carded in a birdie on the previous hole to gain the solo lead and was unfazed by the situation and fully committed to executing the shot using confidence built from the third hole. Upon impact with the ball, the 28-year-old's balance shifted backward and his trail foot moved around four feet backward into the bunker to catch his balance again.

However, fans and commentators were shocked to see Scheffler's trail leg move almost 90 degrees inward after striking the ball. The World No. 1 golfer attempted to play a cut from the tricky lie. Unfortunately, the ball did not cut enough in the air and found the rough to the left of the green.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's incredible shot at the Torrey Pines' 4th hole during the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via X @PGATour):

With roughly 10 yards to the pin, Scottie Scheffler played a stellar chip shot from Torrey Pines' thick rough to stop his ball just two feet away from the pin. He tapped the ball to card in an incredible par on the fourth hole. The world-class golfer sits in solo second place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a 36-hole score of 7 under par and one stroke behind leader Davis Thompson.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Genesis Invitational Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's bogey-free scorecard for the second round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

