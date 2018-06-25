Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Watson shoots 63 to win Travelers for third victory of season

A seven-under 63 in the final round helped Bubba Watson to victory at the Travelers Championship.

News 25 Jun 2018, 04:17 IST
Bubba Watson continued his strong year by firing a seven-under 63 to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The American claimed his third win of 2018 and 12th on the PGA Tour, finishing three shots clear at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Stewart Cink (62), Beau Hossler (66), J.B. Holmes (67) and Paul Casey (72) all finished in a tie for second at 14 under.

Watson pulled into the lead with eight birdies on Sunday, five of which came on the back nine. He recorded just one bogey in his round.

Cink shot three consecutive 68s to open the tournament, but finished with a round-best eight-under 62.

Cink notched birdies on six of the first seven holes Sunday and tallied 10 in total in his round.

Casey entered the day with a four-stroke lead, but he shot his worst round of the tournament, registering three bogeys and one birdie.

Rory McIlroy finished the tournament tied for 12th at 11 under while Brooks Koepka ended up tied for 19th at nine under.

