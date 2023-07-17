“We’ve talked…” - Rory McIlroy gives update on his relationship with Sergio Garcia, weeks after their feud ended

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia announced the resolution of their feud last month. The two golfers, who made peace with each other after falling out over their opinions on LIV Golf, seem to be getting back along one step at a time. Weeks after Garcia stated that he ‘got his friend back,’ McIlroy has now said that he talked with his old friend this weekend.

Confirming that the duo is now on talking terms, McIlroy said that they “talked, which is a first step” towards mending their relationship. However, the Irishman noted that there are things they both need to work on. He said that the duo is not “all the way there” yet.

Giving an update on his relationship status with Garcia, after his following his dramatic Scottish Open victory at the Renaissance Club, Rory McIlroy said:

“We’ve talked, which is a first step.”

He added:

"There's things that we both think we probably could have done differently, and there's a lot that's went into it. You know, it's good that we're at least talking again. I wouldn't say we are all the way there but it's a good first step."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were once good friends. The two European Ryder Cup teammates were so close that McIlroy was even part of Garcia’s wedding party in 2017. However, their differences in opinion over LIV Golf saw them drift apart.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: Sergio Garcia says that he and Rory McIlroy have resumed their friendship following a turbulent year in the golf world: “At the end of the day, the most important thing is that I, you know, I got my friend back. And, and that’s, that’s what matters the most. I think… JUST IN: Sergio Garcia says that he and Rory McIlroy have resumed their friendship following a turbulent year in the golf world: “At the end of the day, the most important thing is that I, you know, I got my friend back. And, and that’s, that’s what matters the most. I think… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The PGA Tour and LIV player had a public feud last year, with Garcia saying McIlroy “lacked maturity” at one point. McIlroy later admitted he deleted Garcia’s number after he texted him during the 2022 RBC Canadian “basically telling me to shut up about LIV.”

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia feud ended

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia seem to have patched up things now. In light of the recent PGA Tour and PIF alliance, Garcia came out to state that the duo resolved their differences. He revealed that McIlroy interacted with Garcia’s wife, Angela, at the US Open, hinting at building bridges.

Speaking to the media in Spain ahead of LIV Golf Valderrama in June, Sergio Garcia said:

“The U.S. Open, it was a great event for me,” Garcia said Wednesday in Spain. “I feel like I played well. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that I, you know, I got my friend back. And, and that’s, that’s what matters the most.

I think that at the end of the day, the important thing is that we got together and talked – we were two friends that wanted to get back to that spot. Like I said, no doubt it was the saddest part of all of this, these friendships turning sour.”

It is noteworthy that the comment from Garcia came around two weeks after Spanish outlet Ten Golf reported that the golfer had texted McIlroy, hoping to talk. The Irish Golf Desk later reported that McIlroy appeared to make a “call me” gesture to Garcia at the US Open while the latter was finishing up on 18.