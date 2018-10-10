Westwood rules out 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood has set his sights on playing rather than captaining Europe in the next Ryder Cup and thinks Padraig Harrington is the "ideal candidate" to lead Europe at Whistling Straits.

Westwood has been talked of as a potential candidate to be Thomas Bjorn's successor for the 2020 event.

He and Harrington both assisted Bjorn in Europe's 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National last month.

Westwood is keen to step up for the role as skipper, but not until the 2022 edition in Rome.

He told Sky Sports News: "I won't be putting my name forward for this one, I'd prefer do it in Rome if possible.

"That would be great, I'd very keen on doing it there [in 2022]. I'd like to be playing in two years' time. I think Padraig Harrington is the ideal candidate for the captaincy."

Westwood added: "He is the right age and he's still in touch with the players because he's still playing out here. He's also very high-profile in the States, where he has won a major championship.

"I just think Padraig is the better candidate for the next one than me, and we need to pick the best man for the job."

Bjorn also considers Harrington to be the favourite for the job.

"I've always said when you've got somebody that's a three-time major champion and has the pedigree that Padraig has and holds the respect of the players that he does, it would be difficult to see him not doing it at some stage," said the Dane.

"And if he wants it this time around, it's difficult to get around that he is very much the favourite to get the job. Padraig has a great relationship with the players on the PGA Tour for all the years he's played there.

"He's a past PGA champion, which helps in the relationship with the PGA of America, and Ireland does have a special relationship with the Americans. So, there's a lot of things that plays into his hands to being a captain in America."