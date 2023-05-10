“What happened to ‘golf but louder’?” – Fans react to Talor Gooch getting upset at a horn sound during LIV Golf Singapore

Talor Gooch has had an incredible last two outings in the LIV golf league. He and Brooks Koepka share the feat of being the only two golfers to have two wins in the league. Also, Gooch is the only golfer to win two consecutive tournaments in the league.

LIV Golf's Twitter handle shared a video of Gooch getting upset by a horn sound during the Singapore tournament at the Sentosa Club. One fan commented,

"What happened to ‘golf but louder’? Isn’t this kind of thing intentional in the circus?"

LIV Golf shared the video of Talor Gooch, where he was seen upset about missing the hole due to a horn blow. They wrote,

"The horn blew during @TalorGooch’s backswing in Singapore"

Fans had mixed reactions to the horn blow at the LIV Golf Singapore. Some felt it was distracting while some felt that it was entertaining. Here are some of the best comments.

"LIV golf was beautiful from idea to conception. Keep us non-scratch golfers, who like other sports as well, entertained. Less is more."

"Did it count? Technically he hadn’t hit it yet."

"Cameraman understood the assignment!"

"That’s what happens at a carnival! So I guess the music playing doesn’t bother the players"

"Obviously no golf eticate"

"This doesn’t happen on the PGA"

"Pick it up. On LIV mulligans and gimmes are common anyway."

"Not like LIV and it's stooges complaining about something."

How much did Talor Gooch and other golfers at LIV Golf Singapore earn?

Individual winner Talor Gooch was the highest gainer from the Singapore event at the Sentosa Club. Here is the list of earnings by each golfer at the tournament:

WIN: Talor Gooch - $4,000,000

2: Sergio Garcia - $2,250,000

3: Brooks Koepka - $1,500,000

4: Scott Vincent - $1,000,000

5: Mito Pereira - $800,000

T6: Jason Kokrak - $655,000

T6: Cameron Smith - $655,000

T8: Joaquin Niemann - $468,333

T8: Charles Howell III - $468,333

T8: Harold Varner III - $468,333

T11: Peter Uihlein - $380,000

T11: Cameron Tringale - $380,000

T13: Phil Mickelson - $330,000

T13: Eugenio Chacarra - $330,000

T13: Patrick Reed - $330,000

T16: Louis Oosthuizen - $280,000

T16: Marc Leishman - $280,000

T16: Jediah Morgan - $280,000

T19: Bryson DeChambeau - $245,000

T19: Kevin Na - $245,000

T19: Anirban Lahiri - $245,000

T19: Carlos Ortiz - $245,000

T23: Dustin Johnson - $208,750

T23: Danny Lee - $208,750

T23: Bubba Watson - $208,750

T23: Thomas Pieters - $208,750

T27: Brendan Steele - $190,000

T27: Laurie Canter - $190,000

T27: Ian Poulter - $190,000

T30: Matt Jones - $175,000

T30: Henrik Stenson - $175,000

T30: Paul Casey - $175,000

T33: Sebastián Muñoz - $160,000

T33: Charl Schwartzel - $160,000

T33: David Puig - $160,000

T36: Richard Bland - $145,000

T36: Graeme McDowell - $145,000

T36: Bernd Wiesberger - $145,000

T36: Lee Westwood - $145,000

T36: Pat Perez - $145,000

T41: Martin Kaymer - $133,750

T41: Branden Grace - $133,750

T41: Matthew Wolff - $133,750

T41: Dean Burmester - $133,750

45: Sihwan Kim - $127,500

46: Chase Koepka - $125,000

47: Abraham Ancer - $122,500

48: James Piot - $120,000

Now LIV Golf is set to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. The LIV Golf Tulsa event will be held from May 12 and will end on May 14.

