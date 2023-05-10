“What happened to ‘golf but louder’?” – Fans react to Talor Gooch getting upset at a horn sound during LIV Golf Singapore

Talor Gooch has had an incredible last two outings in the LIV golf league. He and Brooks Koepka share the feat of being the only two golfers to have two wins in the league. Also, Gooch is the only golfer to win two consecutive tournaments in the league.
LIV Golf's Twitter handle shared a video of Gooch getting upset by a horn sound during the Singapore tournament at the Sentosa Club. One fan commented,
"What happened to ‘golf but louder’? Isn’t this kind of thing intentional in the circus?"
LIV Golf shared the video of Talor Gooch, where he was seen upset about missing the hole due to a horn blow. They wrote,
"The horn blew during @TalorGooch’s backswing in Singapore"
Fans had mixed reactions to the horn blow at the LIV Golf Singapore. Some felt it was distracting while some felt that it was entertaining. Here are some of the best comments.
"LIV golf was beautiful from idea to conception. Keep us non-scratch golfers, who like other sports as well, entertained. Less is more."
"Did it count? Technically he hadn’t hit it yet."
"Cameraman understood the assignment!"
"That’s what happens at a carnival! So I guess the music playing doesn’t bother the players"
"Obviously no golf eticate"
"This doesn’t happen on the PGA"
"Pick it up. On LIV mulligans and gimmes are common anyway."
"Not like LIV and it's stooges complaining about something."
How much did Talor Gooch and other golfers at LIV Golf Singapore earn?
Individual winner Talor Gooch was the highest gainer from the Singapore event at the Sentosa Club. Here is the list of earnings by each golfer at the tournament:
- WIN: Talor Gooch - $4,000,000
- 2: Sergio Garcia - $2,250,000
- 3: Brooks Koepka - $1,500,000
- 4: Scott Vincent - $1,000,000
- 5: Mito Pereira - $800,000
- T6: Jason Kokrak - $655,000
- T6: Cameron Smith - $655,000
- T8: Joaquin Niemann - $468,333
- T8: Charles Howell III - $468,333
- T8: Harold Varner III - $468,333
- T11: Peter Uihlein - $380,000
- T11: Cameron Tringale - $380,000
- T13: Phil Mickelson - $330,000
- T13: Eugenio Chacarra - $330,000
- T13: Patrick Reed - $330,000
- T16: Louis Oosthuizen - $280,000
- T16: Marc Leishman - $280,000
- T16: Jediah Morgan - $280,000
- T19: Bryson DeChambeau - $245,000
- T19: Kevin Na - $245,000
- T19: Anirban Lahiri - $245,000
- T19: Carlos Ortiz - $245,000
- T23: Dustin Johnson - $208,750
- T23: Danny Lee - $208,750
- T23: Bubba Watson - $208,750
- T23: Thomas Pieters - $208,750
- T27: Brendan Steele - $190,000
- T27: Laurie Canter - $190,000
- T27: Ian Poulter - $190,000
- T30: Matt Jones - $175,000
- T30: Henrik Stenson - $175,000
- T30: Paul Casey - $175,000
- T33: Sebastián Muñoz - $160,000
- T33: Charl Schwartzel - $160,000
- T33: David Puig - $160,000
- T36: Richard Bland - $145,000
- T36: Graeme McDowell - $145,000
- T36: Bernd Wiesberger - $145,000
- T36: Lee Westwood - $145,000
- T36: Pat Perez - $145,000
- T41: Martin Kaymer - $133,750
- T41: Branden Grace - $133,750
- T41: Matthew Wolff - $133,750
- T41: Dean Burmester - $133,750
- 45: Sihwan Kim - $127,500
- 46: Chase Koepka - $125,000
- 47: Abraham Ancer - $122,500
- 48: James Piot - $120,000
Now LIV Golf is set to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. The LIV Golf Tulsa event will be held from May 12 and will end on May 14.