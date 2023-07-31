What is inside Celine Boutier’s bag? 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner’s WITB explored

Celine Boutier recently won the Evian Championship. She's ascending to heights her career had previously only envisioned. This includes a rise all the way up to fourth overall on the Rolex LPGA Tour Women's World Rankings.

Part of what guides her to these heights is her equipment. The golfer's skill is the ultimate factor here, but their equipment is vital. What equipment does Celine Boutier use?

Here's what the Evian winner has in her bag:

Driver: PXG 0311 GEN5- 9 degrees, Graphite Design IZ-5 S shaft

Fairway: Ping G425 Max- 14.5 degrees, Diamana PD 60 stiff shaft

Iron: PXG 0311 T GEN4- 6-PW, KBS PGI 80 Tapered shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy II- 50, 54 and 58 degrees, Modus 105 W shaft

Putter: Bettinardi Custom DASS Studio Stock 3

Celine Boutier also has a few hybrids in her bag:

PXG 0311 GEN5- 19 and 25 degrees

PXG 0311 GEN6- 22 degrees, KBS Hybrid Prototype shafts

The golf ball Boutier uses is a Titleist Pro V1x. According to Golf Monthly, Boutier said this about her PXG equipment, of which she has quite a bit.

"PXG's equipment is second to none and I am thrilled to pursue my dreams to play golf at the highest level with the full support of the company," she said.

However, her equipment only plays a small role in her success, as her talent and hard work do the heavy lifting there. Still, the right equipment can enhance a golfer's skill and these are the items that the recent champion uses.

Celine Boutier proud of recent Evian victory

Celine Boutier won the Evian Championship by six full strokes in a wondrous display of golf. She never really struggled all weekend. The French golfer said after entering the final round per Golf Digest:

“The fact that I’ve been able to keep my game solid for the past three days is very positive. Just going to try to focus on that tomorrow.”

Celine Boutier won the major

She admitted that this was an absolute dream come true moment for her. Boutier added:

“It’s been such a goal, more like a dream for so long. Just to be able to pull it off this week has been definitely unexpected. [I’m] just over the moon.”

The win was her first-ever major championship. The 29-year-old golfer never finished higher than a T4 she earned in 2022 at the Chevron Championship. She was able to put it all together at Evian.

Boutier said this was a huge win, not only for her but for the French community.

“It’s everything," she said. "Like I said, it’s definitely like the biggest dream of mine. If I was going to win one tournament it had to be Evian. Yeah, I just really did not expect it to be this week. But I just feel like so grateful to be able to share it with my family and with all the French spectators. They were amazing all week. Such a great amount of support and positive energy and definitely fed off the crowd a little bit. Yeah, I just feel super grateful to be able to share it with the French golf community.”