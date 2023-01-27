What is the International Pairs? All you need to know about the world’s largest golf tournament 

International Pairs is the world's largest amateur-level golf competition, which began in 2022. After a successful inaugural season, the tournament is returning to the UAE where amateur golfers will compete in different formats to clinch the trophy.

The tournament invites golfers from around the globe to compete at the world-recognized golf festival. International Pairs is set to take place from February 5 and will continue until March 31.

The four qualifiers are scheduled to take place at four different golf courses in the UAE, starting with the Sunday competition on February 5, which will take place at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

The second tournament is set to take place on March 4, Saturday, at the Dubai Hills Golf Club. Jumeirah Golf Estates will organize the third qualifying round on March 18, Saturday, while the last event will take place at the Montgomerie Golf Club on March 31, Friday.

The amateur golfers from these qualifying rounds will compete at the International Paris World Finals in Dubai. More than 200 male and female amateur golfers around the world will have a chance to play in the five-day final and will compete to win the World Champions title. The winner will automatically qualify for next year's tournament.

International Pairs 2022 recap

In 2022, 60 amateur golfers from seven countries went head-on-head to win the inaugural season.

The first season of the fest was a huge success. Speaking about the fest, participant William W. said:

“Just would like to say thank you for a great week, plenty of fun and well organized, well done. We will be back in Abu Dhabi next year, and I’m very hopeful we can bring a few members along.”

While another participant, Emiliano T, added:

"See you soon. I hope you’ll have a nice journey to the Masters. It was a great pleasure to meet you and your team, professional and kind. Cheers.”

Phillip P said:

"“Had a fantastic time, next year will invite my mates based in Dubai.”

Paulo T added:

“Thx, we are the one who have to thank you for the magnificent time we had.”

While Rui C said:

“Absolutely fantastic event, and for sure I will be back next year.”

Like last year, the event will be played in pairs. Golfers will be divided into teams of two, who will compete in various formats.

The golfers will play Scramble, Greensomes, and Betterball formats over three rounds. Interestingly for the serious golf enthusiast, there will be a fourth round, a night golf scramble. The fourth round is for golfers who prefer extra golf shots and will take place between the second and third rounds.

The International Pairs festival of golf is one of the biggest golf fests in the world. Besides golf, people can enjoy many other fun activities around Yas Beach.

The festival will take place from March 28 and will continue till March 31. Tickets can be booked from the official website of International Pairs. The officials offer three packages with different services, including Crowne Plaza, The W Hotel, and The Hilton.

Poll : 0 votes