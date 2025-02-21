What is the projected cut line of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?

The second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is underway at Vidanta Vallarta. A cut will be imposed following the conclusion of Friday's round and will see nearly half of the field heading home early.

Ad

With half the field at the 2025 Mexico Open marked completed for 36 holes, the other half is in its first nine holes. The projected cut line currently sits at 3-under par.

25 players have completed two rounds at the 2025 Mexico Open and sit outside the cut line. Justin Lowe, Will Chandler, Cristobal Del Solar, and a number of other players bear a total 36-hole score of 2-under par.

Will Gordon, Patrick Fishburn, Luke List, and Sam Stevens are likely to miss the cut after totalling even par over the first two rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open. Irishman Padraig Harrington will also miss the cut after posting rounds of 68 and 75 to total 1-over par.

Ad

Trending

Danny Walker is through four holes of the 2025 Mexico Open's second round. Having dropped down 27 spots on the leaderboard since the first round, the American golfer is tied for 59th place and is the last player inside the 3-under par cut line.

Here's a look at some of the game's biggest names that have completed two rounds and sit outside the projected cut line at the 2025 Mexico Open (via PGA Tour):

Ad

T74 - Justin Lower (-2)

T74 - Will Chandler (-2)

T74 - Crisobal Del Solar (-2)

T90 - Charley Hoffman (-1)

T90 - Beau Hossler (-1)

T90 - Jackson Suber (-1)

T99 - Rico Hoey (E)

T99 - Luke List (E)

T99 - Sam Stevens (E)

T112 - Matti Schmid (+1)

T112 - Vince Whaley (+1)

T112 - Michael Thorbjornsen (+1)

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 18 players on the leaderboard prior to the start of the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Harry Hall (-7)

T1 - Jeremy Paul (-7)

T1 - Kris Ventura (-7)

T4 - Isaiah Salinda (-6)

T4 - Alejandro Tosti (-6)

T4 - Brian Campbell (-6)

T4 - Patrick Fishburn (-6)

T4 - Aldrich Potgeiter (-6)

T9 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T9 - Chandler Phillips (-5)

T9 - Francesco Molinari (-5)

T9 - Takumi Kanaya (-5)

T9 - William Mouw (-5)

T9 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T9 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T9 - Sami Valimaki (-5)

T9 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T18 - Matt McCarty (-4)

T18 - Kevin Yu (-4)

T18 - Chad Ramey (-4)

T18 - Ben Griffin (-4)

T18 - Henrik Norlander (-4)

T18 - Aaron Baddeley (-4)

T18 - Will Gordon (-4)

T18 - Victor Perez (-4)

T18 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T18 - Jake Knapp (-4)

T18 - Vincent Norrman (-4)

T18 - Patrick Rodgers (-4)

T18 - Santiago de la Fuente (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback