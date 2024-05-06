Where is the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic being played? 5 things to know about the venue

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will debut on May 9 to 12 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a purse of $4 million USD. With the excitement mounting, let's explore the venue.

Five things you need to know about the Dunes Golf and Beach Club

1. Designed by Robert Trent Jones

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club was incorporated in 1948 and was designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. It has been consistently ranked in Golf Digest's and other media's top 100 golf courses in the USA.

Jones Sr. was a founding member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. The course establised his name as one of the best in the industry after a reputation of public golf courses.

The course lies along the coasts by the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach; the "golf capital of the world."

2. Aerial Design

Robert Trent Jones Sr. was one of very few to view golf as an aerial game compared to the standard ground game. With very little elevation of 26 feet, Jones Sr. had a vision to strategically structure the placement of trees throughout the layout of the course.

Jones Sr. also integrated several greenside bunkers to force players to hit an aerial approach shot onto the green over the bunkers, creating impeccable visuals.

Expand Tweet

3. Renovated by Jones Sr.'s Son

The course has been renovated by Robert Trent Jones Sr.'s son, Rees Jones, throughout the last 20 years.

Rees Jones kept the same structure of the course that his father had built. He added more fairway bunkers, refined the greens, lengthened the course, and developed a new irrigation system to support the growth of the converted putting greens to bermuda grass. The course now has a total of 71 bunkers.

4. The 13th "Waterloo" Hole

The 13th hole of the course is a par five hole and is the course's signature hole where Lake Singleton comes into play on the right of a dog leg right hole layout.

The hole has a very tight fairway. The fairway narrows down to a mere 18 yards, 330 yards off the tee box, forcing players to strategically place their tee shot.

5. Host of Several LPGA and PGA Tour tournaments

The course was home to the 1962 U.S. Women's Open, 1973 PGA Tour Q-School, 2014 PGA Professional Championship, and 2017 USGA Women's Four-Ball

The course was host to the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship from 1994 to 1999.