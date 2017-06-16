Who is Xander Schauffele? A quick guide to the shock U.S. Open contender

If your knowledge of Xander Schauffele is not great, we're here to help with a series of facts about the shock U.S. Open contender.

by Omnisport News 16 Jun 2017, 22:37 IST

Xander Schauffele found himself firmly in contention for U.S. Open glory on Friday, as he carried on where he had left off in an outstanding opening round.

After shooting a bogey-free 66 to trail Rickie Fowler by one overnight, Schauffele briefly claimed a share of the lead in round two and was still only one off the pace after completing nine holes.

Few people may be familiar with Schauffele, so here's a quick guide to golf's newest emerging name.

- Schauffele is 23 years old and hails from La Jolla in California.

- According to his official PGA Tour profile, his surname is pronounced SHAW-fa-lay.

- The PGA Tour site also reveals Schauffele's mother is from Taiwan, while his father is half French and half German.

- A Tour rookie, Schauffele has made the cut in 10 out of 17 starts this season.

- He is ranked 352nd in the world, one place behind South Korea's Lee Dong-hwan and just ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland.

- This is Schauffele's first appearance at a major, after he came through sectional qualifying in Memphis.

- His best PGA Tour finish to date was achieved last October at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for fifth.

- As he moved into a share of the lead on Friday, Schauffele had just 86 followers on Twitter, despite holding a verified account. He is yet to tweet, but the PGA Tour said they will get him to post a message if his follower count rises to 5,000.