Who is leading the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld has been completed. Friday's round saw several players put up world-class performances to move up the leaderboard.

Aldrich Potgieter bears the solo lead heading into the penultimate round of the 2025 Mexico Open. The PGA Tour sensation carded in a spectacular 10 under par 61 round to move 3 spots up and bear an impressive four stroke lead.

Stephan Jaeger and Brian Campbell follow, tied for second place at the 2025 Mexico Open. The golfers carded in rounds of seven under par 64 and 6 under par 65 respectively to total 12 under par.

Aaron Rai claimed the solo fourth place after carding in a 7 under par 64 round to total 11 under par. Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia, and Isaiah Salinda are tied for 5th place at the 2025 Mexico Open with a joint 10 under par.

Here's a look at the top 18 players at the 2025 Mexico Open through two rounds (via PGA Tour):

1 - Aldrich Potgieter (-16)

T2 - Stephan Jaeger (-12)

T2 - Brian Campbell (-12)

4 - Aaron Rai (-11)

T5 - Ben Griffin (-10)

T5 - Akshay Bhatia (-10)

T5 - Isaiah Salinda (-10)

T8 - Sami Valimaki (-9)

T8 - Ryan Gerard (-9)

T8 - Steven Fisk (-9)

T11 - Kevin Roy (-8)

T11 - Jesper Svensson (-8)

T11 - Ryo Hisatsune (-8)

T11 - Alex Smalley (-8)

T11 - Francesco Molinari (-8)

T11 - Alejandro Tosti (-8)

T11 - Jeremy Paul (-8)

T18 - Lanto Griffin (-7)

T18 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-7)

T18 - Vincent Norrman (-7)

T18 - Kris Ventura (-7)

T18 - Patrick Rodgers (-7)

T18 - John Pak (-7)

T18 - Hayden Springer (-7)

T18 - Greyson Sigg (-7)

T18 - Matt McCarty (-7)

T18 - Chandler Phillips (-7)

T18 - Takumi Kanaya (-7)

Aldrich Potgieter's 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld's leader's scorecard for the second round of the tournament (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

