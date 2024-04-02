Who is Tom Adrounie? All we know about the American golfer playing at the 2024 Valero Texas Open

Tom Adrounie is one of four Monday Qualifiers for the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He is the same player who lost his tee time in the 2023 Monday Qualifying for the same event last year because he overslept.

Adrounie is a resident of Orlando, Florida, and is married to Julie Adrounie. He introduces himself on his Instagram profile as a "professional golfer" although there are few facts available about his career.

Everything seems to indicate that Tom Adrounie has done most of his activity in professional golf linked to the North Florida PGA. There he won, among others, the 2021 Stableford Championship, the 2021 Assistant Professional Championship and the 2021 E-Z-GO Pro-Official.

Tom Adrounie has had a brief stint on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and the PGA Tour. In April 2022, he finished T27 in the Latin American Tour's Q-School, which gave him his conditional status for 2023.

However, Tom Adrounie only participated in two tournaments during the season -- the 2023 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and the 2023 KIA Open. In both, he missed the cut.

In 2023, Adrounie managed to take a place in the field of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open, via Monday Qualifying. It was his debut at the highest level and he missed the cut with successive rounds of 74 and 78.

This Monday, April 1, Adrounie qualified for the Valero Texas Open, along with Peter Kuest, Adam Long and Alex Welch.

Tom Adrounie's "lost tee time" story

Adrounie has made headlines in the golf world as the funny story of how he failed to qualify for the Valero Texas Open in 2023 came to light. It so happens that the player overslept and missed his tee time.

This is what Adrounie himself told the PGA Tour news service:

"Had an 8 o'clock tee time, think I was first off. I took an allergy pill the night before, Zyrtec, and I woke up at 8:30 a.m. My alarm was going off, my wife was calling me. And yeah, I missed that one. I didn't make it out that year, but kind of full circle a year later, I made it through."

Adrounie played Monday Qualifying for a score of 5 under to tie for second place with Adam Long, one stroke behind Alex Welch.