Why is Rory McIlroy missing the 2023 3M Open? PGA Tour pro’s schedule explored

The current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is not in the field of the upcoming 2023 3M Open. He was last seen playing at the Open Championship 2023, where he finished T6 on the leaderboard.

However, that was not a surprise that the Northern Irish golfer is not competing at the TPC Twin Cities. The reason behind his missing could be his schedule and most prominently the small prize pool of just $7.8 million.

The 2023 3M Open and the following Wyndham Championship 2023 are non-elevated events on the PGA Tour. Therefore, both the tournament might see no golfers from the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) participating in them.

For Rory McIlroy, his confirmed participation in the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs could also be a reason for missing the 3M Open. He is the defending champion of the post-season tournament and currently stands third with 2,199 points on the rankings for the upcoming playoff events.

Rory McIlroy with FedEx Cup in 2022 (via Getty Images)

What tournaments are Rory McIlroy scheduled to play next in 2023?

As per McIlroy's official website, as of writing, he is scheduled to play just five more events in 2023. However, once his name is confirmed for the European team for the Ryder Cup 2023, then he might also be seen in Rome playing the biennial event.

Here is the remaining schedule of McIlroy for 2023:

August 10 to 13 - FedEx St. Jude Championship

August 17 to 20 - BMW Championship

August 24 to 27 - TOUR Championship

September 07 to 10 - Horizon Irish Open

September 14 to 17 - BMW PGA Championship

Exploring Rory McIlroy's top performance in the 2022-23

The Northern Irish star golfer had a pretty decent 2022-23 season. He has won three events this season, with one of them coming on the DP World Tour. His most recent win came at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Here are the tournaments that McIlroy won:

Genesis Scottish Open

Dubai Desert Classic (DP World Tour)

THE CJ CUP

Rory McIlroy with Genesis Scottish Open Trophy in 2023 (via Getty Images)

McIlroy missed the cut in just two events this season, however, both came consecutively, first at The Players Championship and then at the Master 2023. In seven out of 15 tournaments he played this season, the Northern Irish golfer finished in the top 10, excluding his wins.

Here are the top 10 performances of McIlroy:

The Open Championship - T6

Travelers Championship - T7

U.S. Open - 2

RBC Canadian Open - T9

The Memorial Tournament - T7

PGA Championship - T7

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T2

Except for the Masters 2023 at Augusta National Golf Club, Rory McIlroy had a significant performance at majors this season. He finished T7 in the PGA Championship 2023, followed by a runner-up performance at the US Open 2023. And in the most recent, The Open Championship 2023, he finished T6 on the leaderboard.