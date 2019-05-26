×
Wiesberger fends off MacIntyre to win Made in Denmark

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    26 May 2019, 23:02 IST
BerndWiesbergercropped
Made in Denmark champion Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger ended a two-year title drought with a one-shot Made in Denmark victory on Sunday.

Wiesberger started his final round with a lead of just a solitary stroke over Robert MacIntyre and edged out the Scot by the same margin at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

The Austrian and MacIntyre were level with three holes to play, but Wiesberger birdied the 16th to get his nose back in front and claimed a fifth European Tour victory despite a bogey at the last.

Wiesberger signed for a five-under 66 to finish the tournament on 14 under, adding to his list of honours despite a mixed final day.

He eagled the par-five 11th and made seven birdies to go with a double-bogey and another two dropped shots.

MacIntyre matched Wiesberger's last round, putting himself in a great position with six birdies before paying the price for going out of bounds off the tee at the penultimate hole.

Frenchman Romain Langasque finished strongly to take third place on 11 under with a closing 66 of his own, making five of his six gains on the back nine.

Chris Paisley, Paul Dunne, Oliver Wilson, Pablo Larrazabal and Max Schmitt shared fourth spot on nine under.

