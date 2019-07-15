Wiesberger holds off Hebert in Scottish Open play-off

Bernd Wiesberger celebrates Scottish Open glory

Bernd Wiesberger recovered from a late wobble to defeat Benjamin Hebert in a play-off and secure his sixth European Tour title at the Scottish Open.

The Austrian came into Sunday's final round at The Renaissance Club two clear of his nearest challenger Erik van Rooyen but he was overtaken by an inspired Hebert, who carded a nine-under 62 to move atop the leaderboard.

Wiesberger had regained his lead with a birdie at the 16th but a subsequent bogey and a par to finish saw him close on 22 under for the tournament, level with Hebert.

Both men parred and then bogeyed on the first two trips back up the last before Hebert three-putted and Wiesberger holed his effort from five feet to secure victory.

Hebert could at least console himself with qualification for The Open next week, while Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and Nino Bertasio also secured their spots at Royal Portrush for the final major of the year.

Johnston, who revealed last week he has been struggling with mental health issues, was emotional after reflecting on a stunning 62 that featured 10 birdies and a solitary bogey as he finished in a tie for fourth on 19 under.

"It's a nice feeling," a tearful Johnston told Sky Sports. "I guess it's been a hard year, so, yeah, I'm happy. I've tried so hard in the last year and to come out and shoot a score like that is just such a nice feeling."