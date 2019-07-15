×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wiesberger holds off Hebert in Scottish Open play-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Jul 2019, 02:50 IST
BerndWiesberger - Cropped
Bernd Wiesberger celebrates Scottish Open glory

Bernd Wiesberger recovered from a late wobble to defeat Benjamin Hebert in a play-off and secure his sixth European Tour title at the Scottish Open.

The Austrian came into Sunday's final round at The Renaissance Club two clear of his nearest challenger Erik van Rooyen but he was overtaken by an inspired Hebert, who carded a nine-under 62 to move atop the leaderboard.

Wiesberger had regained his lead with a birdie at the 16th but a subsequent bogey and a par to finish saw him close on 22 under for the tournament, level with Hebert.

Both men parred and then bogeyed on the first two trips back up the last before Hebert three-putted and Wiesberger holed his effort from five feet to secure victory.

Hebert could at least console himself with qualification for The Open next week, while Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and Nino Bertasio also secured their spots at Royal Portrush for the final major of the year.

Johnston, who revealed last week he has been struggling with mental health issues, was emotional after reflecting on a stunning 62 that featured 10 birdies and a solitary bogey as he finished in a tie for fourth on 19 under.

"It's a nice feeling," a tearful Johnston told Sky Sports. "I guess it's been a hard year, so, yeah, I'm happy. I've tried so hard in the last year and to come out and shoot a score like that is just such a nice feeling."

Advertisement
In-form Wiesberger two clear ahead of Scottish Open final round
RELATED STORY
Wiesberger's 61 sees in-form Austrian take share of Scottish Open lead
RELATED STORY
Hebert seizes China Open lead after 'crazy' round
RELATED STORY
Wiesberger fends off MacIntyre to win Made in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Edoardo Molinari in Open qualification contention at Scottish Open
RELATED STORY
McIlroy targets Scottish Open boost before turning attention to Portrush
RELATED STORY
Rahm regains Irish Open crown in style
RELATED STORY
Wiesberger rolls on in Antwerp
RELATED STORY
Wiesberger leads at Made in Denmark after Schwab struggles
RELATED STORY
Korhonen into top 100 after China Open play-off glory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us