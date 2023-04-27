Will Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu play at the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship?

Lilia Vu impressed the golf community after she claimed her first major title after winning the 2023 Chevron Championship. The 25-year-old American golfer is now gearing up for the next LPGA event i.e., the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles, California at the Wilshire Country Club.
The eighth tournament of the 2023 LPGA season will see the likes of Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Jin-Young Ko takin tee on April 27.
Lilia Vu won a whopping paycheck of $765,000 after winning the 2023 Chevron Championship
The 25-year-old American professional golfer Lilia Vu won the first major of the 2023 LPGA season after defeating Angel Yin in the playoffs. She earned a five-year LPGA exemption and 600 points on the road to CME Globe, the last LPGA tournament of the season.
Here is the prize money earned by the top 10 players on the leaderboard for the 2023 Chevron Championships:
- Win: Lilia Vu - $765,000
- T1: Angel Yin - $479,680
- 3: Nelly Korda - $347,974
- T4: A Lim Kim - $188,300
- T4: Atthaya Thitikul - $188,300
- T4: Allisen Corpuz - $188,300
- T4: Albane Valenzuela - $188,300
- T4: Amy Yang - $188,300
- T9: Megan Khang - $111,615
- T9: Jin Young Ko - $111,615
2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: Full field explored
The next LPGA event, which will be held in Los Angeles, will have a 144-player field. Thirty-seven out of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings will be competing at the event.
Here are the names of the players competing in the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Julieta Granada
- Hannah Green
- Natalie Gulbis
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Heather Lin
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Siyun Liu
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
The event will have a $3 million prize pool and the winner of the tournament will get a massive paycheck of $450,000.