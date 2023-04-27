Will Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu play at the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship?

Lilia Vu impressed the golf community after she claimed her first major title after winning the 2023 Chevron Championship. The 25-year-old American golfer is now gearing up for the next LPGA event i.e., the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles, California at the Wilshire Country Club.

The eighth tournament of the 2023 LPGA season will see the likes of Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Jin-Young Ko takin tee on April 27.

Lilia Vu is a major champion! She wins the 2023 Chevron Championship in Texas

Lilia Vu won a whopping paycheck of $765,000 after winning the 2023 Chevron Championship

The 25-year-old American professional golfer Lilia Vu won the first major of the 2023 LPGA season after defeating Angel Yin in the playoffs. She earned a five-year LPGA exemption and 600 points on the road to CME Globe, the last LPGA tournament of the season.

Here is the prize money earned by the top 10 players on the leaderboard for the 2023 Chevron Championships:

Win: Lilia Vu - $765,000

T1: Angel Yin - $479,680

3: Nelly Korda - $347,974

T4: A Lim Kim - $188,300

T4: Atthaya Thitikul - $188,300

T4: Allisen Corpuz - $188,300

T4: Albane Valenzuela - $188,300

T4: Amy Yang - $188,300

T9: Megan Khang - $111,615

T9: Jin Young Ko - $111,615

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: Full field explored

The next LPGA event, which will be held in Los Angeles, will have a 144-player field. Thirty-seven out of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings will be competing at the event.

Here are the names of the players competing in the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Natalie Gulbis

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Heather Lin

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Siyun Liu

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

The event will have a $3 million prize pool and the winner of the tournament will get a massive paycheck of $450,000.

