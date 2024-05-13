Will Chris Gotterup play in the 2024 PGA Championship? Myrtle Beach Classic winner’s eligibility explored

Chris Gotterup put up a stellar performance to win the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024 last week. At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, he earned a six-stroke victory over Davis Thompson and Alistair Docherty, who were tied in second. With this victory, Gotterup has become the talk of the town.

Many on social media are keen to know whether this victory enables the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic winner to play in the PGA Championship. The answer to this question is yes. Due to his performance and victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Gotterup has gained an exemption into the PGA Championship.

Naturally, competing in a Major will be a massive moment for the young Chris Gotterup. For those unaware, Gotterup turned professional in 2022. Since then, until the Myrtle Beach Classic, the 24-year-old had failed to win a single event on the PGA Tour.

However, with his victory at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, not only did he win his first event on the PGA Tour, but also secured qualification for one of the most important events on the tour. When the PGA Championship begins on May 16, it will be worth following how Gotterup does.

Chris Gotterup reflects on his performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024

Even though Chris Gotterup had a lead heading into Round 4, his victory at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic did not come easy. After having bogeyed the first two holes, Gotterup had to collect himself. Once he did that, he was able to score a birdie-eagle-birdie on the next three.

After the conclusion of the event, Gotterup in a media interaction mentioned that he felt better than he thought he would. Further, dissecting his performance, he said:

“I felt good, like better than I thought I would feel coming out of the gates even though I made two bogeys. Kind of a crappy putt on the first hole and a really tough two-putt on the next. Then to bounce back the way I did, it’s just kind of how I roll."

The golfer mentioned if he gets a bogey, he tries to get his head back into the game and attempt to bounce back. Gotterup concluded by saying that regardless of the tournament, he will always look to 'grind it out.'

He added:

“No matter what tournament or what my game feels like, I’m going to grind it out. That’s kind of how I’ve always been."

Prior to winning the Myrtle Beach Classic, Chris Gotterup's best performance came at the John Deere Classic in 2022. At the tournament, he tied for fourth place with S. Stallings. Hence, this first tournament victory at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will be special to him.