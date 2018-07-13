Will focus on building right attitude in players: Samant

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Newly appointed coach of senior Mumbai cricket team Vinayak Samant is keen to develop the right attitude in players who will, in turn, decide on his success as a coach.

The 46-year-old former Mumbai wicket-keeper-batsman Vinayak Samant pipped ex-India off-spinner Ramesh Powar and former Rajasthan cricketer Pradeep Sundaram, who were in the race, for the post.

"It is a tough responsibility. Sometimes the approach of our players is wrong and as a coach my focus will be to ensure that the approach or attitude is not wrong," Samant told PTI today.

Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy for a record 41 times, the last being in 2016.

Samant, a First Class veteran, represented Mumbai and Tripura during his cricketing career.

"Obviously, a coach alone can't do anything and players contribute to it. My success is in their (players) hands and it is important for me to co-ordinate with them.

"It is important to be in their comfort zone and that players have faith in me. Many players know me, so it will be easy for me. But still it is challenging," he said.

"For two years we (Mumbai) have not been able to win (the Ranji Trophy), so this year there will be a little bit extra pressure on me (to win)," added Samant.

According to Samant, the process is important and if that goes well, the outcome will also be good.

Under Samant's coaching, Mumbai U-23 had won the CK Nayudu Trophy.

Asked how will that stint be helpful, Samant said it was all about confidence.

"In cricket or in any sports it is all about confidence. If you are confident, then all roads open.

"For gaining confidence, it is important to practise. And the confidence which the players will gain from practise is important