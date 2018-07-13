Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Will focus on building right attitude in players: Samant

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Jul 2018, 16:57 IST

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Newly appointed coach of senior Mumbai cricket team Vinayak Samant is keen to develop the right attitude in players who will, in turn, decide on his success as a coach.

The 46-year-old former Mumbai wicket-keeper-batsman Vinayak Samant pipped ex-India off-spinner Ramesh Powar and former Rajasthan cricketer Pradeep Sundaram, who were in the race, for the post.

"It is a tough responsibility. Sometimes the approach of our players is wrong and as a coach my focus will be to ensure that the approach or attitude is not wrong," Samant told PTI today.

Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy for a record 41 times, the last being in 2016.

Samant, a First Class veteran, represented Mumbai and Tripura during his cricketing career.

"Obviously, a coach alone can't do anything and players contribute to it. My success is in their (players) hands and it is important for me to co-ordinate with them.

"It is important to be in their comfort zone and that players have faith in me. Many players know me, so it will be easy for me. But still it is challenging," he said.

"For two years we (Mumbai) have not been able to win (the Ranji Trophy), so this year there will be a little bit extra pressure on me (to win)," added Samant.

According to Samant, the process is important and if that goes well, the outcome will also be good.

Under Samant's coaching, Mumbai U-23 had won the CK Nayudu Trophy.

Asked how will that stint be helpful, Samant said it was all about confidence.

"In cricket or in any sports it is all about confidence. If you are confident, then all roads open.

"For gaining confidence, it is important to practise. And the confidence which the players will gain from practise is important

Kelly Kraft leads Lahiri, Simpson by 1 in West Virginia
RELATED STORY
Watson says life and golf 'in the right spot'
RELATED STORY
Mickelson says he will try to act better on golf course
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau hoping rest will solve shoulder injury,...
RELATED STORY
India's depth of golf talent will be on display at Volvo...
RELATED STORY
Perry, Small share 1-stroke lead at Senior Players
RELATED STORY
Column: PGA to May the critical piece in golf's new schedule
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau wins Memorial in playoff on 2nd extra hole
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Knox and Na close in on automatic slots
RELATED STORY
Mickelson 'wasn't really thinking' as he incurred bizarre...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us