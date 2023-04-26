Will Rory McIlroy play at the Mexico Open at Vidanta?

Rory McIlroy, one of the biggest names in golf, has been making headlines recently with fans wondering whether he will participate in the upcoming Mexico Open at Vidanta. In this article, we'll take a closer look at McIlroy's career and explore the details of the Mexico Open, as well as discuss McIlroy's possible participation in the tournament.

Will Rory McIlroy participate?

According to recent reports, Rory McIlroy has decided to skip the Mexico Open in favor of playing in the Wells Fargo Championship the following week. While it's disappointing for fans of McIlroy and the Mexico Open, the tournament still has a strong field of players, including defending champion Tony Finau, who will be looking to defend his title.

McIlroy's decision to skip the Mexico Open is reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, as he has commitments to play in the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship in September, a tournament that he has won twice in the past.

Rory McIlroy's career victories

Rory McIlroy has had an impressive career, with a total of 28 professional victories to his name. He won his first major championship in 2011 at the U.S. Open, and has since gone on to win three more major titles: the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and the 2014 Open Championship.

While McIlroy has had some ups and downs in recent years, he remains one of the top players in the world and is always a favorite to win any tournament he enters.

Mexico Open at Vidanta

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour schedule, having made its debut in 2022. The tournament takes place at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón Golf Club in the Riviera Maya and offers a purse of $7.2 million, as well as valuable FedEx Cup points.

In its first year, the tournament was won by Tony Finau, who secured his first victory since 2016. The tournament promises to be an exciting event for golf fans, with a strong field of players and the beautiful surroundings of the Riviera Maya.

End note

While McIlroy's decision to skip the Mexico Open at Vidanta is a loss for the tournament, golf fans can still look forward to a thrilling competition with a strong field of players. The Mexico Open promises to be an exciting event and an opportunity for fans to witness some of the world's best golfers in action. As for Rory McIlroy, fans will have to wait and see if he will participate in future editions of the tournament.

