Wilson claims slender lead in Qatar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    09 Mar 2019, 20:29 IST
Oliver Wilson - cropped
Oliver Wilson in action on the European Tour

Oliver Wilson will take a one-shot advantage into the final round of the Qatar Masters, after edging to the top of a congested leaderboard at Doha Golf Club.

Former Ryder Cup player Wilson is without a European Tour card, but he leads the way after a solid round of 69 on Saturday that featured a birdie at the last.

That final-hole gain took Wilson clear of four players on nine under - Nick Cullen (68), Nacho Elvira (69), Erik van Rooyen (70) and Mike Lorenzo-Vera (71).

Wilson, who won the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Championship on an invite, was quoted as saying by the European Tour's official website: "There's still a long way to go but it's going in the right direction. It's nice to be back in the mix.

"I'm delighted, quite frankly. It's hard out there. It's really hard to get it close even from the fairways with the wind.

"I didn't feel comfortable with my swing but I managed to keep it in play and hit some good shots when I needed to. The last four holes I suddenly found something and hit good shots all the way in."

Jake McLeod made a hole-in-one on the third and an eagle at the last in a super 66, lifting him into a share of sixth at eight under with Min Woo Lee (67), Thomas Detry (70) and Anton Karlsson (70).

Justin Harding and George Coetzee had shared the halfway lead with Lorenzo-Vera, but the two South Africans slipped back to seven under on Saturday with respective scores of 73.

