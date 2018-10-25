×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Windy conditions in Caribbean will pose a challenge, feels Kaur

PTI
NEWS
News
4   //    25 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST

Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels the pitches and windy conditions in the West Indies will throw a different set of challenges for players during next month's ICC Women's World T20.

"Wind is a big factor in the West Indies. It doesn't just affect high catches, it makes a difference as a captain, bowler and batter," Kaur wrote in a column for ICC.

"We have to think about which end to use which bowler from, and from which end which shot makes more sense. That's one of the things we will have in our plans going into this tournament."

Talking about the conditions, Kaur said: "The Caribbean has some very unique conditions, and we will be playing those as much as the opposition. Judging by scores in their local tournaments, the pitches seem to be a bit on the slower side.

"All of our matches are in the afternoon, so dew should not be a factor for us as much, but if it's there, there may be a bit of grip in the evening."

Kaur said expectations have increased back home after India's thrilling final against England at the ICC World Cup last year and hoped her team will put up another good show at the World T20.

"The ICC Women's World T20 2018 is the first ICC tournament after the World Cup 2017, so I think a lot more Indians will be following our team. It's a good feeling. Now the expectations will also increase, but that's good for the team as well," she wrote.

"In the past, we would see a few teams dominate others in T20 cricket. Now every team has two or three hitters who can change the game at any moment. You just can't take anyone lightly.

"So I think the ICC Women's World T20 2018 will be a good tournament, and an important tournament, especially for India. If we play well as a team, we can hope for a good performance like last year," she said.

The big-hitting Indian batter, who is ranked sixth among batters in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings, feels there are no favourites to win the World T20 title this year.

"All the teams have done well in the last two to three years, so there isn't really a top-three anymore," she said.

"We will have to give our 100 percent every game. We can't take it easy, there are no games we can try anything in. It is going to be about playing our best XI every time, and taking things game by game."

Talking about India's series in Sri Lanka, Kaur said: "We had a good series in Sri Lanka, where we got a chance to back some of our younger players.

"It was important to give them the freedom in that series, give them every opportunity. When a player is young, it's important to back them up, especially bowlers in the T20 format, where they are always under pressure.

"The focus was very much on the bowling on that tour, and I'm glad to see how the girls responded. Our coach Ramesh (Powar) sir has done a great job with the bowlers

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Chez Reavie takes 1st-round lead at CJ Cup with 4-under 68
RELATED STORY
Reavie leads CJ Cup, solid start from Koepka
RELATED STORY
Austin wins playoff opener after closing 69
RELATED STORY
Asian Games gold medalist Shiv Kapur is in praise of Kashmir
RELATED STORY
Reed opens with 64 to take lead at HSBC Champions
RELATED STORY
Leishman goes for 2 straight PGA wins, feels right at home
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 : Women golfers to open Indian challenge...
RELATED STORY
Khalin seeks breakthrough on home turf, while Chawrasia...
RELATED STORY
Hataoka fires 7-under 65 to lead in South Korea
RELATED STORY
Pepperell holds off Bjork for wire-to-wire British...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us