Wolff joins elite company with 3M Open win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    08 Jul 2019, 05:24 IST
MatthewWolff - Cropped
American Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff joined elite company with his first PGA Tour win at the 3M Open on Sunday.

The 20-year-old became just the third player to win the individual title at the NCAA Championship and a PGA Tour crown in the same year.

Wolff – whose unusual swing has drawn plenty of attention – joined 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and two-time major winner Ben Crenshaw in that club, according to the PGA Tour.

He became the ninth youngest winner in PGA Tour history and the youngest since Jordan Spieth's success at the John Deere Classic in 2013.

Wolff fired a six-under 65 in the final round at the 3M Open, winning by one stroke from Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

He made a 26-foot eagle putt at the final hole to secure his victory.

Wolff holes eagle putt on 18 to win 3M Open
DeChambeau birdies final hole to earn share of 3M Open lead
DeChambeau shoots career low to lead 3M Open
Piercy jumps out to two-shot lead at 3M Open
Rahm regains Irish Open crown in style
Rock's 60 takes Irish Open lead
Armour in six-way tie for Travelers Championship lead
Pepperell and Westwood in Irish Open contention
Open win alongside Tiger counts for little at Augusta, says Molinari
McIlroy cruises to Canadian Open win after shooting 61
