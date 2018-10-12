×
Woodland and Leishman share lead in Kuala Lumpur

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Oct 2018, 16:23 IST
Woodlandcropped
Gary Woodland, joint-leader of the CIMB Classic

Gary Woodland tied the course record to take a share of the lead with Marc Leishman at the halfway mark of the CIMB Classic.

Woodland came into his own on the TPC Kuala Lumpur West course on Friday, carding a magnificent 11-under 61 in his second round to match a record Justin Thomas set when he claimed the title three years ago.

There were 11 birdies from Woodland, who is eyeing a first victory since claiming his third PGA Tour title at the Phoenix Open in February.

The world number 38, a runner-up in this tournament in 2013 and 2014, said: "It's nice to stay aggressive out there. This golf course suits up pretty good for me; I've had success here in the past. It's nice to be back and playing well."

Leishman will also start moving day on 14 under following a blemish-free 10-under second round.

The Australian is yet to claim a victory in 2018, but has a great opportunity to secure a fourth PGA Tour title this weekend.

Paul Casey and Shubhankar Sharma are just a shot behind the joint-leaders following rounds of 65 and 64 respectively, while Austin Cook and Bronson Burgoon - leader after the first round - are another stroke back.

Two-time champion Justin Thomas is back on nine under following a 69, which included just the three birdies but no dropped shots.

