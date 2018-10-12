Woodland and Leishman share lead in Kuala Lumpur
Gary Woodland tied the course record to take a share of the lead with Marc Leishman at the halfway mark of the CIMB Classic.
Woodland came into his own on the TPC Kuala Lumpur West course on Friday, carding a magnificent 11-under 61 in his second round to match a record Justin Thomas set when he claimed the title three years ago.
There were 11 birdies from Woodland, who is eyeing a first victory since claiming his third PGA Tour title at the Phoenix Open in February.
The world number 38, a runner-up in this tournament in 2013 and 2014, said: "It's nice to stay aggressive out there. This golf course suits up pretty good for me; I've had success here in the past. It's nice to be back and playing well."
Leishman will also start moving day on 14 under following a blemish-free 10-under second round.
Leaderboard after Round 2 @CIMBClassic:— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 12, 2018
T1. @MarcLeish -14
T1. @GaryWoodland -14
T3. @ShubhankarGolf -13
T3. @Paul_Casey -13
T5. @AustinCookGolf -12
T5. @BronsonBurgoon -12
T5. @ScottPiercyPGA -12
T8. @Kevin_Chappell -11
T8. Nick Watney -11 pic.twitter.com/DvQWTjzkIk
The Australian is yet to claim a victory in 2018, but has a great opportunity to secure a fourth PGA Tour title this weekend.
Paul Casey and Shubhankar Sharma are just a shot behind the joint-leaders following rounds of 65 and 64 respectively, while Austin Cook and Bronson Burgoon - leader after the first round - are another stroke back.
Two-time champion Justin Thomas is back on nine under following a 69, which included just the three birdies but no dropped shots.