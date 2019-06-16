Woodland leads as Rose and Koepka lurk at U.S. Open

American Gary Woodland

U.S. Open leader Gary Woodland stayed under par as he continued to set the pace in the third round on Saturday.

Woodland earned a two-stroke lead on Friday after he went bogey-free to join Justin Rose (Thursday) and Tiger Woods (2000) as the only players to shoot 65 in a U.S. Open round at Pebble Beach.

The three-time PGA Tour winner returned to the California course for the penultimate round and maintained his advantage atop the leaderboard.

Woodland – seeking his maiden major crown – made birdies on the fourth and sixth holes before dropping a shot on the par-four eighth.

However, Woodland birdied the 11th to move three strokes clear of 2013 champion Rose, who was navigating the back nine.

Two-time reigning champion and world number one Brooks Koepka was also lurking through 14 holes – the American star a shot further adrift.

Koepka was flawless on the front nine with back-to-back birdies and he added another on the 10th to remain within striking distance.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson were further down the leaderboard at the business end of the day.