Woodland, Leishman, Sharma tied for lead at CIMB Classic

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    13 Oct 2018, 12:55 IST
AP Image

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Gary Woodland birdied the 18th hole Saturday for a 5-under 67 to move into a three-way tie for the lead with Marc Leishman and Shubhankar Sharma after three rounds of the CIMB Classic.

Woodland just missed an eagle putt, while Sharma (66) and Leishman (67) had to settle for pars on the par-five final hole. Playing in the last threesome of the day, the leading trio had 54-hole totals of 19-under 197 on the TPC Kuala Lumpur West course.

They had a two-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen, who moved up the leaderboard with a 65, and first-round leader Bronson Burgoon (67).

Stewart Cink shot 63 for the low round of the day and was four strokes off the lead. Justin Thomas, trying to win the tournament for the third time in four years, had a 69 and was at 12-under, seven behind.

Leishman had an eagle and three birdies on his first five holes to be 5-under, but was 1-over on the back nine with bogeys on the 11th and 13th after a birdie on the 10th.

Only 18 of the 78-man field failed to shoot in the 60s Saturday.

