Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods and Rose share Tour Championship lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    22 Sep 2018, 02:24 IST
Woodscropped
Tiger Woods, the 14-time major champion

Tiger Woods and Justin Rose shared the lead on the back nine during the second round of the Tour Championship.

American duo Woods and Rickie Fowler, who will be Ryder Cup team-mates Le Golf National next week, were out in front on five under after the first round at East Lake.

Woods, on the hunt for a first title for five years, birdied the second hole to take the outright lead on Friday and topped the leaderboard again on six under with a second gain at 12 following a first bogey just before the turn.

Fowler was six under through 11 holes in the final PGA Tour event of the season following bogeys at the first and 10th, with three birdies on the front nine enough to keep him firmly in the hunt for victory.

Rose is in pole position to win the FedEx Cup, the world number one sitting alongside Woods courtesy of third birdie of the day with a brilliant putt at the 13th.

Jon Rahm was joint-leader with Fowler after the Spaniard went out in 30 as a result of six birdies before the turn, but moved back to three under after losing his way on the back nine.

Bryson DeChambeau, the FedEx Cup standings leader when the tournament got under way, endured a nightmare second round of 75 to hand the initiative to Rose. 

DeChambeau is way back on six over following a poor round which included seven dropped shots.

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Canley and Billy Horschel were two strokes off the leaders.

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods, Fowler share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead
RELATED STORY
Woods eagles 18 to make 65 at Tour Championship
RELATED STORY
Tour Championship would enhance successful year, says Tiger
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spieth, Schauffele, Kisner share lead at Open
RELATED STORY
Woodland edges Fowler for PGA Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Rose leads crowded Dell Technologies Championship,...
RELATED STORY
Woods makes move as three share Quicken Loans National lead
RELATED STORY
Bradley holds off Rose in playoff to win at Aronimink
RELATED STORY
Column: Biggest award at Tour Championship is being there
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us