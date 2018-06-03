Woods back in contention but frustrated with finish at Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods put himself back into contention at the Memorial Tournament, but dropped a couple of shots late on Saturday.

Omnisport NEWS News 03 Jun 2018, 02:54 IST 14 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods

After flirting with the top of the leaderboard at the Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Tiger Woods was frustrated to see a couple of late bogeys halt his momentum.

Woods shot a four-under 68 in round three to get to nine under, but having at one stage tied for the lead, dropped shots at 16 and 18 to finish the day with a bitter taste in his mouth.

After starting the tournament four over through his first seven holes, Woods has rallied to go 13 under since. Still, with the leaders making birdies, he may need some help to remain in contention heading into Sunday.

"I was at 11 under par and then wasted a bunch of shots the last two days and was four over par on the first day, so you do the math," Woods said after his round.

"I've got a good feel for what I'm doing. Even on the first day I was able to make some tweaks and keep me in the round. I could have easily shot myself out of it.

"I hit a lot of good putts today, I just didn't do that at the end.

"The weather is supposed to come in tomorrow, it's supposed to be iffy," Woods said. "They gave us some new pins on Sunday, which are surprising, so we'll have to see."

One of the stories of this year's event has been 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann, who entered the back nine on Saturday tied for the lead, but Woods appeared more focused on his own game than impressed with the young rising star from Chile.

"The non-Americans turn pro a little earlier than we do, so to see them at the top of leaderboards [so young] isn't surprising," Woods said.