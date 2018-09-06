Woods fires sizzling 29 on first nine at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods, fresh from being named a captain's pick for this month's Ryder Cup in France, shot a six-under 29 on his first nine holes at the BMW Championship on Thursday.

Starting on the 10th, Woods carded four birdies and an eagle at Aronimink Golf Club in suburban Philadelphia for a two-shot lead as he made the turn in the last FedEx Cup Playoffs event before the Tour Championship in two weeks. He then added a birdie at the first to move to seven under.

His bogey-free first nine got off to a roaring start as he birdied three of the first four holes.

However, an iron into the 556-yard par-five 16th that stopped five feet from the hole was the highlight.

He calmly rolled in the eagle putt - one of only 13 putts on the outward nine - to get to five under and added another birdie on the par-four 18th, despite having hit only four of seven fairways.

Woods hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational but has steadily climbed the world rankings in his most recent return from back problems.

He entered the week ranked number 26 in the world and 25th in the FedEx Cup points standings.