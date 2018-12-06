×
Woods holds talks over 2019 pre-Presidents Cup schedule

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Dec 2018, 04:05 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. captain Tiger Woods will have discussions with golf officials in Melbourne on how to best prepare his team for the 2019 Presidents Cup next December at Royal Melbourne.

The U.S. team captain, in Melbourne for a promotional visit, said the talks Thursday would focus on the options of the Americans playing his World Challenge in the Bahamas, coming to Melbourne the week prior for practice in sand-belt techniques, or playing the Australian Open as the lead-up event at The Australian in Sydney.

Woods was a rookie on the 1998 American team that lost to the Internationals for the only time in the history of the event. Many on the U.S. team played the Australian Open in Adelaide that year the week prior to the Presidents Cup.

"Quite frankly, we weren't prepared to play and we got smoked," Woods said of the 1998 tournament. "My job (as U.S. captain) is to make sure the guys are still playing and prepared. The logistics can be worked out at meetings today."

Officials announced last month that the Australian Open, the fifth-oldest championship in golf, would be played Dec. 5-8 and organizers were excited about another strong field. The Presidents Cup is set for Dec. 12-15.

