Woods holes out for eagle, Spieth heading for cut

Jordan Spieth was three shots below the projected cut line when the Memorial Tournament was suspended due to bad weather.

Tiger Woods at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods boosted his chances of contending for a first PGA Tour win since 2013 with a stunning eagle, but Jordan Spieth was likely to miss the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Former world number one Woods sent the Muirfield Village Golf Club crowd wild when his approach on the par-five 11th rolled back on the green and fell into the hole.

The 14-time major winner consequently moved onto five-under for the day and up to a share of 19th.

A dialled-in Woods then hit the flag with his tee shot on the par-three 12th, before bad weather forced players to leave the course.

Tiger's next shot after the hole-out?



He's HITS the flag! Dialed-in. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/DA94GVdVfZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2018

However, attendees will have been disappointed that Jordan Spieth's bogey-bogey finish resulted in a three-over 72 that put him three shots below the projected cut line.

It is far from ideal for Spieth ahead of this month's U.S. Open. The Texan missed the cut at the Zurich Classic in April and has not been in contention for a win since finishing third at the Masters.

Kyle Stanley was through 10 and top of the leaderboard, five shots ahead of Woods and one clear of Bryson DeChambeau and overnight leader Joaquin Niemann.

Jason Day carded a second four-under 68 in succession to tak a share of the clubhouse lead, but Stanley's strong start – he birdied five of his first seven holes – moved him to the summit.

Dustin Johnson followed up his even par on Thursday with an impressive round of six under, putting him level with Bubba Watson and Justin Rose in a share of 11th. World number one Justin Thomas was two under through 12.