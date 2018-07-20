Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods: I could have cleaned up my round

15   //    20 Jul 2018, 22:20 IST
tigerwoods - Cropped
Tiger Woods at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods admits he could have "cleaned up" his round after signing for a second consecutive round of even par at The Open.

After a shaky start that included bogeys at the second and third holes, Woods recovered with back-to-back gains.

Two more dropped shots and birdies apiece followed amid wetter conditions at Carnoustie earlier in the day on Friday, and Woods felt he left some shots out on the course.

"I could have cleaned up the round just a little bit. I got off to not exactly the best start, being two over through three, but got it back," he said.

"The golf course was a little bit softer, obviously. It rained and we were able to get the ball down a little bit further, control the ball on the ground a little bit easier, which was nice, and certainly birdies could be had out there."

Woods' bogey at the second was a result of going right off the tee and his follow-up shot from an awkward stance veered towards the nearby spectators.

Asked if there was any trepidation about taking the shot on, Woods answered: "I kept moving them back. If you noticed, I moved them back about 40 yards. 

"Yeah, I was trying to play for the grass to wrap the shaft around there, and I was just trying to hold the face open as much as I possibly could. 

"It grabbed the shaft and smothered it. I was very, very fortunate that it got far enough down there where I had a full wedge into the green."

