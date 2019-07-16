×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Woods lauds Koepka despite apparent Portrush snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Jul 2019, 17:00 IST
WoodsKoepkaCropped
Tiger Woods (left) and Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods lauded the remarkable consistency of Brooks Koepka at major championships despite being the victim of an apparent snub from his compatriot.

Koepka heads into this week's Open having won four of the last 10 majors and occupying the world number one ranking.

The 29-year-old has frequently insisted he does not get the recognition his achievements deserve, and reiterated that point again on Tuesday.

But when Woods spoke to the media shortly after Koepka had done so at Royal Portrush, there was no shortage of praise from the 15-time major champion towards a man whose record at the most recent four has been first, tied second, first, second.

"What he's done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable," said Woods, who won the 2019 Masters at the expense of Koepka, among others, to end an 11-year drought in golf's big four events.

"To be so consistent, so solid. He's been in contention to win each and every major championship."

Woods did, however, recount what might be considered a revealing story about Koepka, who appears reluctant to give his legendary rival any competitive edge in Northern Ireland, having narrowly missed out on the green jacket himself.

"Tell you a funny story," Woods began. "I texted Brooksie congratulations on another great finish [at Augusta].

Advertisement

"And I said, 'Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?'.

"I've heard nothing."

Woods will be seeking a fourth Claret Jug at Portrush, with or without Koepka's assistance.

Advertisement
The Open 2019: The best bets for glory at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Tiger partnered with Reed, while McIlroy plays with Woodland at The Open
RELATED STORY
Royal Portrush ready for a sprinkling of Molinari magic?
RELATED STORY
Time to step up Tiger and Rory - after a blockbuster week for sports, The Open needs you
RELATED STORY
Finishing second sucks - Brooks Koepka not satisfied with 2019 major results
RELATED STORY
Woods digs early hole, Koepka shares US PGA lead
RELATED STORY
Woods grouped with Molinari and Koepka at US PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: The Opta facts behind the world's oldest major
RELATED STORY
McIlroy relishing Open Championship at 'spectacular' Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
History for brilliant leader Koepka as Woods toils at Bethpage Black
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us