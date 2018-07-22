Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods makes his move as Spieth and Schauffele wobble

22 Jul 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods moved to within one stroke of The Open lead following a fine start to his final round.

The 14-time major champion began the day four shots back from the trio of overnight leaders, headlined by defending champion Jordan Spieth.

While Spieth and Xander Schauffele bogeyed the fifth to drop back to eight under, Kevin Kisner dropped three shots over as many holes before clawing one back to remain in contention.

But it was the gains from Woods at four and six that had the Carnoustie crowds buzzing.

Fresh from his best major round in seven years on Saturday, with the 42-year-old signing for a 66 on Saturday, Woods surged to seven under, with playing partner Francesco Molinari one further back.

However, the challenges of Rory McIlroy and a resurgent Justin Rose, who only narrowly made the cut, faded.

McIlroy was one over for the day at the turn, with Rose's slim hopes apparently dashed by a bogey at the fifth as the Olympic champion slipped back to three under.

