Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods makes move as three share Quicken Loans National lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    30 Jun 2018, 05:05 IST
Brian Gay
Brian Gay

Brian Gay, Ryan Armour and Beau Hossler were locked in a three-way tie for the Quicken Loans National lead as Tiger Woods impressed in the second round.

Hossler (four-under 66), Armour (65) and Gay (64) moved into nine under and into a share of a one-shot lead in Potomac, Maryland.

Armour finished his day with a superb seven-iron on the par-three ninth which he hit to four feet for birdie.

Gay had the best round of the three as he shot a six-under 64 to tie for the lead.

Francesco Molinari (65) and Billy Horschel (68) are each one shot back at eight under for the tournament.

But plenty of eyes were on Woods, who had one of the best rounds on the course with a five-under 65 to follow a lacklustre even-par 70.

The 14-time major champion moved into five under, sitting tied for 11th.

"I think as the years progress, I'm not that far away from putting it together where I can win," Woods told reporters on Friday.

"Right now I'm only four back. The scores aren't going to be that low, the golf course is getting a little bit more difficult. Again, just be patient with it and a long way to go."

World number eight Rickie Fowler also made a move, shooting a four-under 66 to finish the day in a tie for 20th.

Tiger Woods finds putting form to charge up Quicken Loans...
RELATED STORY
Hossler in 3-way tie for lead, Woods 4 back at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
Landry, Spaun lead as Woods scrambles to shoot even
RELATED STORY
A new course for Woods, and maybe a new putter
RELATED STORY
Woods takes share of Valspar clubhouse lead
RELATED STORY
Woods shoots 65, in range going into weekend at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
New putter doesn't do much for slumping Woods
RELATED STORY
Johnson makes his move as Woods steadies the ship
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods reclaims share of lead at Valspar Championship
RELATED STORY
Woods benefiting from 'subtle tweaks' after taking share...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us