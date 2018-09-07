Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods, McIlroy tied for BMW Championship lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    07 Sep 2018, 03:58 IST
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are tied atop the leaderboard after a PGA Tour round for the first time in history, having impressed at the BMW Championship.

Woods and McIlroy looked comfortable and methodic all day at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday as they both opened with superb eight-under 62s to co-lead after 18 holes.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, took some time off at the beginning of the FedEx Cup play-offs and played well in his return at Boston last week, but his opening round in Pennsylvania made his play there seem ordinary.

"I would have loved to have played Northern Trust but I thought for me it was better to take the week off and work on my game," McIlroy told Golf Channel after his round. "And I saw some really good signs last week in Boston and I'm continuing to see good signs this week."

McIlroy finished with 10 birdies, and looking back to his final nine holes at the Pro Am on Wednesday, the world number eight made 17 birdies in an 18-hole span.

Woods was just as hot as he opened his round by shooting a 29 on his front nine. He rode that momentum to his best round on Tour this season, carding a 62.

This was the sixth time Woods has broken 30 through nine in his career.

"I made a few putts today, right out of the gate at 10 and 11," Woods said. "Shooting 29 on the front nine helps. It was nice to post a good round today and we go off early tomorrow, so it'll be a quick turnaround."

Xander Schauffele posted the best round of his year after shooting a seven-under 63 to sit in third place.

Billy Horschel and world number three Justin Thomas are both two shots back of McIlroy and Woods after finishing with 64s.

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods ties course record under pressure from rampant McIlroy
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson tied for lead as Woods, McIlroy struggle...
RELATED STORY
Matsuyama in three-way tie for Memorial lead as McIlroy...
RELATED STORY
Woods fires sizzling 29 on first nine at BMW Championship
RELATED STORY
Rose leads crowded Dell Technologies Championship,...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kisner tied for lead after double-bogey at No 18
RELATED STORY
Jordan Spieth looking to avoid an extra week off
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods returns to Ryder Cup as a wild card
RELATED STORY
Spieth part of 3-way tie for British lead as Woods lurks
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us