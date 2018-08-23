Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods-Mickelson set for pay-per-view Thanksgiving weekend

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    23 Aug 2018, 12:26 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on.

WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as "The Match." It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million.

The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later.

Woods announced that the match was on in a tweet , setting off Twitter banter with Mickelson , who only signed up for a Twitter account Wednesday.

WarnerMedia says pay-per-view coverage will be distributed through Turner's B/R Live, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse, and other on-demand platforms. HBO Sports and Bleacher Report will take part in the promotion.

Woods and Mickelson will make side bets during the match on such things as longest drive or closest to the pin.

Associated Press
NEWS
Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in...
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match set for Thanksgiving
RELATED STORY
Mickelson, Woods set for November showdown in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match
RELATED STORY
Thomas saves weekend with borrowed putter from Fowler
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods on Players rally: This weekend was more like it
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Swinging for fences in MLB daily tournaments
RELATED STORY
Woods shoots 65, in range going into weekend at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
Snedeker follows 59 with 67, takes 2-shot lead at Wyndham
RELATED STORY
Cut down: 3 of top 5 players to miss weekend at British Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us