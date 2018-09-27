Woods paired with Reed as Bjorn puts faith in rookies

Tiger Woods at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods will team up with Patrick Reed in the opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup, while four of Europe's rookies will feature in Friday's fourballs, which kick off with Justin Rose and Jon Rahm facing Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Having claimed his first PGA Tour title in more than five years at last week's Tour Championship, a rejuvenated Woods is hoping to improve a dismal Ryder Cup record that has seen him finish on the winning side in only one of his seven playing appearances.

And the 14-time major champion has initially been paired with Team USA's talisman in the last Ryder Cup, having partnered Reed on all three practice days this week.

Woods and Reed will take on Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in the final match of Friday morning.

Prior to that, Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen will face Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, while the all-English pairing of Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Reed teamed up with Spieth to superb effect at Hazeltine two years ago, before beating McIlroy in an epic singles contest.

Yet United States captain Jim Furyk has opted to split up the Reed-Spieth pairing and the latter will join forces with good friend Thomas instead.

European skipper Thomas Bjorn has left out Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia, with Casey the only one of his wildcard picks to feature in the first session.

Alex Noren also sits out for Europe, while Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson miss out for the USA.