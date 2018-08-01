Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods physically prepared for busy schedule

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Aug 2018, 23:48 IST
TigerWoodsCropped
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods prepared his season schedule under the assumption he would be involved in this weekend's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods finished tied for sixth at The Open a fortnight ago to climb back into the world's top 50 and earn an invitation to Akron, Ohio.

But Woods - an 18-time winner of WGC events - is not concerned by the additional physical rigours of playing more competitive golf as he continues his encouraging comeback from back surgery.

"Early part of the summer, [I realised] if I played well, this is what I was going to have to endure, coming with a pretty big schedule at the very end," said Woods. "We built a pretty good physical game plan for it.

"My training schedule, how to build myself, my recovery breaks, even had to factor in how much I can practice, just to make sure I'm physically fit enough to get through this section.

"But I also want to play well and win tournaments through this. I feel like my body is good. I need to keep it that way.

"I still need to train really hard and limit how much I do practice, the wear and tear on the body, because I'm going to be putting it through its paces in tournament play, which as we all know, we hit the ball harder in tournaments than we do in practice."

Omnisport
NEWS
Hossler in 3-way tie for lead, Woods 4 back at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
Furyk not ready to commit to taking Woods for Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Woods' return no fluke, insists Spieth
RELATED STORY
Woods' love for links fathered at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Woods, Day highlight WGC-Bridgestone featured pairings
RELATED STORY
Column: This version of Woods seems like a nostalgia act
RELATED STORY
Column: For Tiger Woods, many introductions are in order
RELATED STORY
Molinari: It wasn't about being ruthless to beat Woods
RELATED STORY
A new course for Woods, and maybe a new putter
RELATED STORY
Woods shoots 65, in range going into weekend at TPC Potomac
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us