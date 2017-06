Woods receiving 'professional help' to manage pain meds

by Reuters News 20 Jun 2017, 09:20 IST

Golfer Tiger Woods speaks as he sits down to sign copies of his new book "The 1997 Masters: My Story" at a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble store in New York City, New York, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods said on Monday he is receiving "professional help" to manage his use of the medications he takes to relieve back pain and insomnia following his arrest for driving while intoxicated last month.

Florida police found the 41-year-old asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the early hours of May 29. He tested negative for alcohol after his arrest and later released a statement saying he had experienced an unexpected reaction to prescription medicines.

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," he posted on Twitter on Monday.

"I want to thank everyone for their amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Woods is the winner of 14 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus, but has hardly played in the last 22 months after undergoing multiple back surgeries.

