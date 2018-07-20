Woods: Score doesn't reflect how well I played

Tiger Woods felt the quality of his play at Carnoustie deserved a lower score than the 71 he signed for on Thursday.

The 14-time major winner gave a couple of shots back on the home stretch to close the opening round five strokes behind leader Kevin Kisner.

But Woods, while frustrated not to have made more headway, was generally satisfied with his display.

"I played better than what the score indicates because I had two eight irons into both par fives and I end up with par on both of those," he said.

"If I just clean up those two holes and play them the way I'm supposed to play them with eight iron in my hand, I think I'd probably have the best round in the afternoon wave.

"So it certainly could have been a little bit better."

Woods, whose first experience of links golf came at this course back in 1995, revelled in the joy of being back in the competition to lift the Claret Jug, with injuries having denied him a spot since 2015.

"I've always loved playing this championship," said the three-time champion golfer of the year.

"This is how the game should be played. It should be creative. It should be played on the ground. You can utilise the ground as an ally.

"When we play home in the States, that's not the case. Everything is going straight up in the air, but this is very different.

"It's amazing, the creativity. I mean, you can roll the ball 100 yards if you wanted to, or you can throw it straight up in the air. I like having those shot options."

The 42-year-old last won the Open in 2006.