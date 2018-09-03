Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods shoots 68, moves to tied 16th as Ancer leads

03 Sep 2018

Boston, Sep 3 (PTI) Tiger Woods shot a mediocre three-under 68 to be placed tied 16th after three rounds at the Dell Technologies Golf Championship here.

After 72 and 66 on first two days a 68 took Woods to seven-under for the tournament and six behind the leader Abraham Ancer of Mexico.

Ancer opened with three straight birdies enroute to six-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming off a four-shot victory in the first FedExCup Playoffs event.

DeChambeau shot 63 while playing with Woods for the first time in a tournament to be tied with Tyrrell Hatton (69).

Ancer, 92nd in the FedExCup, is hopeful of getting into the top 70 to advance to the playoff event next week. He was at 13-under 200 and a win would assure a trip to the TOUR Championship and the Masters.

Ten players are within four shots of Ancer and it includes a group that has Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Woods and DeChambeau have been regular practice partners though they had never been in the same group till the third round.

Not since Vijay Singh in 2008 has anyone captured the opening two FedExCup events. The 24-year-old Californian will have to come from one shot behind against a 27-year-old Ancer.

Hatton had the lead until his approach on the par-4 12th went off a cart path and into the trees. It was never found and he got away with a double bogey and then finished with a birdie for a 69.

Rose (70) and Cameron Smith (67) were another shot behind, followed by Emiliano Grillo (64) and Kyle Stanley (66).

McIlroy was going fine till he hit the water on the 16th hole and missed a short putt at the 18th for a 68 and was in a group at nine-under 204 that included Beau Hossler (68), Ryder Cup hopeful Tony Finau (67) and Spieth (68).

Spieth is yet to win this year. With two events left he has also not secured a spot in the TOUR Championship

