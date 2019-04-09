×
Woods short on advice for Thomas ahead of Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    09 Apr 2019, 02:46 IST
TigerWoods-Cropped
Tiger Woods at Augusta

Tiger Woods is finishing up his preparations for the Masters, and Justin Thomas revealed the 14-time major winner has not been as willing to offer advice as they get set to tackle Augusta.

Woods and Thomas went out for nine holes with Fred Couples on Monday, the trio also taking part in a practice-round tradition of trying to skip balls across the water and onto the green at the par-three 16th hole to the delight of crowd.

Woods, expected to wrap up his preparations with a practice round on Tuesday, has won four times at Augusta and was not keen to share many secrets to success with Thomas, who will attempt to add a green jacket to his 2017 US PGA Championship.

"Tiger probably isn't as, I mean I'm not trying to be mean, but isn't as helpful I would say as Freddie," Thomas said. "At this point he doesn't quite give as much information.

"I've picked Tiger's brain enough around this place that he's probably told me everything he's going to tell me. But I'd ask Freddie little things about stuff, where he lays up to different pins.

"I try to pay attention to how guys do it to where I feel like I have a pretty good idea about where I need to go."

On Sunday, Woods walked the front nine with only a wedge and putter, working on his short game, as he prepares to tackle Augusta's notoriously tricky putting surfaces.

He played a practice round last Wednesday and three-putted from 25 feet at the first, but that was the only blemish on his card as he finished with a 65.

Ranked 12th in the world, Woods will be seeking his first Masters title since 2005, having battled back injuries requiring multiple surgeries in recent years.

He is scheduled to meet the media at 13:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday. His availability will come shortly after groupings and tee times for the first two rounds are expected to be announced.

In his last start ahead of the Masters, Woods finished tied-fifth in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, falling in a quarter-final against Lucas Bjerregaard on the 18th hole.

In his four other 2019 starts, Woods' best finish is tied-10th in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

