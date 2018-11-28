×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Woods signs deal for exclusive content on global GOLFTV

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Nov 2018, 10:30 IST

New York, Nov 28 (AP) Tiger Woods has signed a deal with Discovery, Inc., that will offer behind-the-scenes access on GOLFTV, the PGA Tour's new global streaming partner.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

GOLFTV is the brand name for Discovery's on-demand video streaming service that starts next year. It plans to collaborate with Woods on wide range of programming designed to give viewers a closer look into Woods' practice routines, life on the tour and some instruction.

"I want to talk to golf fans and golfers everywhere, directly, and straight from me," Woods said.

"That's important to me, talking about what we care about. What's happening on the course, how to play better, how can I shoot lower scores tomorrow, how can I beat my friends?"

The content will be owned exclusively by GOLFTV globally, including in the United States, where Discovery can still develop a distribution strategy.

GOLFTV will be available in January except in the United States, South Korea and China, offering content such as featured holes and feature groups. Full PGA Tour coverage will be available around the world at different times through 2024.

Discovery, which has networks including Discovery and Animal Planet, agreed to a USD 2 billion deal with the PGA Tour in June to deliver golf content directly to consumers in 220 markets outside the United States over the next 12 years

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Mickelson wins match against Woods with birdie on 22nd hole
RELATED STORY
Woods, McIlroy tied for BMW Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Mickelson lays $200,000 bet with Woods for first hole
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match will be unique experience for viewers
RELATED STORY
Mickelson outlasts Woods to scoop The Match's riches on...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson never doubted Woods would win again
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Actor Dennis Quaid on his new album "Out Of...
RELATED STORY
Woods proud to be back at East Lake for FedEx Cup finale
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us