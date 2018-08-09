Woods stumbles early, but Thomas starts fast at US PGA

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 09 Aug 2018, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods stumbled out of the gate on Thursday at the 2018 US PGA Championship, while defending champion and playing partner Justin Thomas grabbed a share of the early lead in round one at Bellerive.

Starting on the 10th in a high-profile grouping with Thomas and Rory McIlroy, Woods - struggling mightily off the tee - quickly slipped behind his playing partners.

After dropping a shot on his first hole, Tiger ran up a shocking double-bogey six at the next, finding water with his initial approach.

Birdies at the 12th and 18th, either side of another bogey on the 16th, at least ensured Woods reached the turn in a slightly better position at two over par.

A tough start for Tiger Woods.



This helps. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/gQpwrA1x2Y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 9, 2018

Thomas - who missed only one fairway on his first nine - started fast with two birdies in his first three holes, added another at the 15th and made the turn as a co-leader at three under.

McIlroy, meanwhile, bounced back from a opening bogey with birdies at 11 and 13, but then bogeyed the 18th to make the turn at even par on Bellerive's par-70 layout.

Frequently appearing agitated, four-time US PGA champion Woods missed four out of seven fairways on his first nine.

The 42-year-old grew so desperate in the early going that he changed shirts between his second and third holes of the day. It worked briefly, as he sent his second shot at the 12th close to the flag to set up his first birdie of the week.

After he made a mess of the par-three 16th, Woods benefited from another excellent approach at the 18th, giving him some momentum ahead of his second nine.