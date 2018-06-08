Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods, Thomas and Johnson grouped together at U.S. Open

The headline group for the U.S. Open sees Tiger Woods set to play alongside Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 01:10 IST
13
TigerWoods-Cropped
14-time major champion Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been grouped with world number one Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson for next week's U.S. Open.

The worst of Woods' well-documented back problems appear to be behind him and he has a pair of top-10 finishes to his name in 2018, though he did finish well off the pace at the Masters in April.

He will hope to at least be in contention to end his wait for a 15th major title at Shinnecock Hills, 10 years on from his last success, his memorable playoff win against Rocco Mediate at the 2008 U.S. Open.

And the 42-year-old will have illustrious company in the first two rounds, with 2016 champion Johnson and reigning USPGA champion Thomas serving as his playing partners in one of three blockbuster groups.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, winners in 2011 and 2015 respectively, will tee off alongside Phil Mickelson, looking to finally win the tournament after finishing runner-up on six occasions.

Those in attendance looking to track the progress of defending champion Brooks Koepka will get to see him play alongside two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former world number one and 2015 USPGA winner Jason Day.

World number three Justin Rose, victor at Merion in 2013, has been grouped with Louis Oosthuizen, winner of The Open in 2010, and 2016 USPGA champion Jimmy Walker.

Three Masters winners have been grouped together, with current champion Patrick Reed set to play alongside Charl Schwartzel and Zach Johnson.

The 118th U.S. Open will tee off at 6:45am (local time) next Thursday.

