Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in Vegas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    23 Aug 2018, 03:05 IST
WoodsMickelson - Cropped
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods' exhibition showdown with Phil Mickelson has been confirmed for Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

Widespread reports suggest the great rivals, with 19 major victories between them, will battle it out for a winner-takes-all $10million purse, although Mickelson suggested a slightly lower reward in a tweet. 

With Thanksgiving this year to be celebrated on November 22, it is thought that the big-money meeting will be held over the weekend of 24-25.

Earlier this month, Woods declared that nothing was yet set in stone, but confirmation arrived on Wednesday via his Twitter account.

Details of the match remain unclear, but the pair were quick to exchange in some back and forth on Twitter, which Mickelson only joined a matter of hours earlier.

"I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make," replied Mickelson to the announcement.

"Think you will earn some bragging rights?" came Woods' response, met with a "Let's do this" from his opponent.

Hailed as two of the best golfers of all time, Woods and Mickelson have both enjoyed bounce-back seasons.

Fresh off four back surgeries in four years, Woods has five top-10 finishes in 2018 including as a runner-up at the US PGA Championship, while Mickelson won the WGC-Mexico Championship in April, marking his first title since 2013.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mickelson, Woods set for November showdown in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson match set for Thanksgiving
RELATED STORY
Report: Mickelson says $10M match with Woods in the works
RELATED STORY
Mickelson, Woods fail to deliver in mega pairing at Players
RELATED STORY
Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiger and Phil in prime time? Great idea in 1999
RELATED STORY
Woods, Mickelson and Fowler grouped together at Players...
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson debate like 'comparing Cadillacs', says...
RELATED STORY
Will Tiger Woods be chosen for Ryder Cup?
RELATED STORY
Mickelson 'close' to $10m deal for Tiger match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us