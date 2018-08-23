Woods v Mickelson showdown confirmed for Thanksgiving in Vegas

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 24 // 23 Aug 2018, 03:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods' exhibition showdown with Phil Mickelson has been confirmed for Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

Widespread reports suggest the great rivals, with 19 major victories between them, will battle it out for a winner-takes-all $10million purse, although Mickelson suggested a slightly lower reward in a tweet.

With Thanksgiving this year to be celebrated on November 22, it is thought that the big-money meeting will be held over the weekend of 24-25.

Earlier this month, Woods declared that nothing was yet set in stone, but confirmation arrived on Wednesday via his Twitter account.

Details of the match remain unclear, but the pair were quick to exchange in some back and forth on Twitter, which Mickelson only joined a matter of hours earlier.

"I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make," replied Mickelson to the announcement.

"Think you will earn some bragging rights?" came Woods' response, met with a "Let's do this" from his opponent.

Hailed as two of the best golfers of all time, Woods and Mickelson have both enjoyed bounce-back seasons.

Fresh off four back surgeries in four years, Woods has five top-10 finishes in 2018 including as a runner-up at the US PGA Championship, while Mickelson won the WGC-Mexico Championship in April, marking his first title since 2013.