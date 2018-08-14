Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Woods winning 15th major would be greatest comeback in sport – Faldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    14 Aug 2018, 14:18 IST
Tiger Woods - cropped
Tiger Woods during the final round of The Open at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods winning a 15th major would be "the greatest comeback in sport" after he previously did not have a "hope in hell", according to Nick Faldo.

A dramatic final day of the US PGA Championship saw Woods close with a 64 and fall just two strokes shy of eventual winner Brooks Koepka at Bellerive.

It was another close call in a what has been a positive full-time return to the PGA Tour for Woods this season following three years of injury trouble.

Woods was also in contention at The Open at Carnoustie last month and there is renewed hope that the 42-year-old can add to his haul of 14 majors next season.

And six-time major winner Faldo has hailed Woods' efforts.

"I didn't think he had a hope in hell of winning another major," Faldo said in quotes reported by The Mirror. "And now you have to say he does.

"You have to take off your hat and applaud his efforts. If he just learns from a few things and makes a couple of adjustments...

"His determination to get back and all his efforts is incredible. That putt at 18 told him all he needs to know. He now knows that he can win again.

"This is the greatest comeback in golf. If he wins again, it would be the greatest comeback in sport."

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods still dealing with physical challenges of comeback
RELATED STORY
Woods, Faldo, Harrington and Koepka – U.S. Open champion...
RELATED STORY
Woods: Open my best chance at winning another major
RELATED STORY
Woods starts well, Koepka out to claim third major win
RELATED STORY
Tiger's next major win will be his best, says Torrance
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods takes ice bath, prepares for final major of year
RELATED STORY
Molinari goes from major caddie to major champion
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us