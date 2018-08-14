Woods winning 15th major would be greatest comeback in sport – Faldo

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 14 Aug 2018, 14:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods during the final round of The Open at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods winning a 15th major would be "the greatest comeback in sport" after he previously did not have a "hope in hell", according to Nick Faldo.

A dramatic final day of the US PGA Championship saw Woods close with a 64 and fall just two strokes shy of eventual winner Brooks Koepka at Bellerive.

It was another close call in a what has been a positive full-time return to the PGA Tour for Woods this season following three years of injury trouble.

Woods was also in contention at The Open at Carnoustie last month and there is renewed hope that the 42-year-old can add to his haul of 14 majors next season.

And six-time major winner Faldo has hailed Woods' efforts.

"I didn't think he had a hope in hell of winning another major," Faldo said in quotes reported by The Mirror. "And now you have to say he does.

"You have to take off your hat and applaud his efforts. If he just learns from a few things and makes a couple of adjustments...

I can’t thank the fans in St. Louis enough for packing the course all week and for their enthusiasm and support. It meant so much to me. pic.twitter.com/jQSkSCSYdM — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 13, 2018

"His determination to get back and all his efforts is incredible. That putt at 18 told him all he needs to know. He now knows that he can win again.

"This is the greatest comeback in golf. If he wins again, it would be the greatest comeback in sport."